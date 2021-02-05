Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 296,922 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,467,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 296,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.29% of Parsley Energy worth $134,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 147.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976,772 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,559 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 64.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,779,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

