Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $128,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.