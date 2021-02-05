Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,460 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of Sanderson Farms worth $103,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

