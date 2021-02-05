Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 84,661 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,661 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.09% of FTI Consulting worth $123,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCN opened at $111.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

