Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,416 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of Magellan Health worth $113,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 111.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after buying an additional 355,722 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at about $7,979,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at about $5,513,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 21,436.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magellan Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 7,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $658,191.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,086.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,678 shares of company stock worth $1,994,063. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $93.35 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.