Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,575 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Hormel Foods worth $102,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after acquiring an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after acquiring an additional 106,165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,174,000 after acquiring an additional 175,466 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.