Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,370 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $127,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44.

