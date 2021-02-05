Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $111,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.