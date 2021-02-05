VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.23

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.23 and traded as high as $58.77. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 702 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
