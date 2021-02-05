VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.23

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.23 and traded as high as $58.77. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 702 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,152 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

