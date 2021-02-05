Vid Price Reaches $0.0538 on Top Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $7,552.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00165784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063264 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00228352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,484,134 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.