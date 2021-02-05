Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.43

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $2.31. Video Display shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,316 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

About Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Other Computer Products.

