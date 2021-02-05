VideoCoin Hits Market Cap of $13.67 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 102.2% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $173,882.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 167.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 148.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

