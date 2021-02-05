VIDY Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $622,696.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.01210938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.58 or 0.06060572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005971 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020213 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.