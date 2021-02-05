ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Up 5.2%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares were up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 1,533,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,536,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $757.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ViewRay by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,611 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

