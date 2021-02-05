VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €95.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) received a €95.00 ($111.76) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.00 ($105.88).

Shares of DG opened at €81.30 ($95.65) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €82.06 and a 200 day moving average of €79.66. VINCI SA has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

