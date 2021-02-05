VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €97.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VINCI SA (DG.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) stock opened at €81.30 ($95.65) on Friday. VINCI SA has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.66.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

