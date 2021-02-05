Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 131.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.