VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.66.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

