Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of V opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average is $203.47. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

