Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cynosure Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 8.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

