Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.47. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

