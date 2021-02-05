Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

