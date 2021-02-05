Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

