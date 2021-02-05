Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 million and a PE ratio of -17.14.

In other news, Director Sylvain Champagne sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 813,000 shares in the company, valued at C$276,420.

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; the Project 167 comprising 1156 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; the Doda Project that covers an area of 14 km sq; and the Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

