Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

