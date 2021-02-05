Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of Visteon worth $107,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Visteon by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.90.

VC opened at $140.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.