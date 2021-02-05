Vitae Market Capitalization Tops $111.19 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $111.19 million and $1.66 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.71 or 0.00015202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

