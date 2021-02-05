Vito C. Peraino Buys 2,500 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AFG stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2,030.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.