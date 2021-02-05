VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,769 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 17.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,736 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in VMware by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,547 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 219,166 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,580 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of VMW opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.96. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.