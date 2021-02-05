Vodi X (VDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,877.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Vodi X has a market cap of $450,254.99 and approximately $1,877.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Vodi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

Vodi X (CRYPTO:VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

