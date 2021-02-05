Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $5.88. Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 5,023 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of £2.12 million and a PE ratio of 15.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.11. Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.04%.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

