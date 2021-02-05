Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Acquires 16,116 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.6% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.37.

GILD stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.40. 177,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,149. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

