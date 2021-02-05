Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Buys 323 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,948,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $731.26. 2,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $724.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

