Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Purchases 1,314 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 4.5% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

