Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,106. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

