VouchForMe Hits 1-Day Volume of $552.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $165,619.27 and approximately $552.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.01380476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.99 or 0.07233822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006431 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

