VouchForMe (IPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $168,351.89

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $168,351.89 and approximately $288.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.01199275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.69 or 0.06111086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

