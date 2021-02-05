VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.60

Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 7526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $603.22 million, a P/E ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the third quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.