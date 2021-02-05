VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.07. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 305,659 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

VPR Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.