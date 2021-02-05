VULCANO (VULC) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, VULCANO has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VULCANO has a market cap of $90,740.93 and approximately $19.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VULCANO

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

