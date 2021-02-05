W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $113,076.62 and approximately $15,596.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

