W. P. Carey (WPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.21 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.046 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

