W.W. Grainger, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

NYSE GWW opened at $372.00 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

