W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $372.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

