Wagerr (WGR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,745.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $1,745.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017298 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,988,596 coins and its circulating supply is 194,608,982 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.