Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NYSE:WD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.50. 257,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,935. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

