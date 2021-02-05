Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 4.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 193,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,935. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

