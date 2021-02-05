Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.72. 136,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $406.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

