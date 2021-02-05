Waltonchain Market Cap Tops $31.32 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and $10.72 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.12 or 0.04315010 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

