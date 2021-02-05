Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.63 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Wanchain has a market cap of $87.50 million and $10.63 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00233370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $770.28 or 0.02035935 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

